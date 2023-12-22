'Been An Incredible Journey': Dean Elgar To Retire From Tests After Upcoming Series Against India

Dean Elgar. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former South African Test captain Dean Elgar will retire from the format after the upcoming red-ball series against India, starting on December 26th. The left-handed batter revealed that it has been thrilling to represent South Africa in the last 12 years and feels privileged to finish it in the Cape Town Test, which will be the 2nd and last of the series.

The southpaw made his Test debut against Australia in Perth back in the 3rd Test of the 2012-13 series, but registered a pair while batting at No.6 as Mitchell Johnson got the better of him. However, Elgar has been a rock of South Africa's Test line-up since Graeme Smith retired from international cricket, amassing over 5000 runs with 13 centuries.

Dean Elgar's statement on this announcement pic.twitter.com/jiMWWcsoUu — Tim Dale Lace (@Tim32_cricket) December 22, 2023

The 36-year-old issued a statement on account of his retirement, stating:

"Playing the game of cricket has always been a dream of mine but having the opportunity to represent your country is the ultimate! Having had the privilege to do it for 12 years internationally is simply beyond my wildest dreams. It has been an incredible journey that I have been fortunate enough to have. As they say, ‘all good things come to an end’, and the Indian home series will be my last, as I have made the decision to retire from our beautiful game. A game that has given me so much. The Cape Town Test will be my last. My favourite stadium in the world."

"To my partner, I don’t even know where to start" - Dean Elgar

Elgar went on to thank his family for supporting him throughout his career and especially credited his partner for making him a better person. He added:

"A few thank yous I have: To my dad, mom and my brother, wow it’s been such a rollercoaster ride for us all. For the time spent on the side of the field supporting and cheering me on and being my biggest fans, allowing me to live out my dream, for this I’ll always be indebted to you all. To my partner, I don’t even know where to start. But a massive thank you has to go to you. I know I have not always been the easiest person at times but you have made me a better person and for that I’m truly grateful."

Elgar played a crucial innings of 96* in the previous Test series against India at home, helping South Africa chase down a stiff 240 in Johannesburg.