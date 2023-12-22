SA vs IND: Virat Kohli Returns Home Due To Family Emergency, Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of Test Series, Claims Report

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

With Test Series against South Africa is just around the corner, Team India suffered a big setback as batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has reportedly been ruled of Two Tests due to injury. As per the report by Cricbuzz, Gaikwad has not yet recovered from finger injury which he suffered during the ODI series against South Africa.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli missed three-day Intra-squad currently getting underway in Pretoria as he had to fly back home from South Africa due to family emergency. Though the exact reason of his emergency is unknown, BCCI assured he will return in time for the first Test against South Africa in Centurion.

Virat Kohli returns home due to a family emergency. He'll be back in time for the Boxing Day Test.



India are set to play two-match Test series against South Africa, with first match starting on December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The second match of red-ball tour in Cape Town on January 3.

As per the sources by BCCI, Kohli left for Mumbai from Pretoria 3 days ago after obtaining permission from the board and the team management to skip three-day Intra squad practice match. He is likely to join the team on Friday, December 22.

Ruturaj under BCCI Medical team observation

Ruturaj Gaikwad is under the observation of BCCI medical team in South Africa. The 26-year-old suffered an injury to his finger during the second ODI against hosts in Port Elizabeth. As per the reports, Ruturaj's chances of recovery from injury in time for Two-match Test series against Proteas is minimal.

"(He) hasn't fully recovered from the blow he sustained to his ring finger while fielding in the second ODI. He remains under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI sources said ahead of the third ODI in Paarl.

Gaikwad has already been released from the Test squad and will reach India on Saturday (December 23).

The BCCI is likely to release an official statement on Ruturaj Gaikwad ruling out of the Test series. There is expected to replacement for Maharashtra batter ahead of the 1st Test in Centurion.