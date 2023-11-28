 IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad 123* In Vain As Glenn Maxwell Powers Australia To Series-Saving 5-Wicket Win
Chasing a mammoth 223 for victory, the visitors rode on Glenn Maxwell's joint-fastest T20I century for Australia to overhaul the target off the final delivery of the match.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
article-image

Glenn Maxwell once again showcased his big-hitting abilities on Tuesday as he single-handedly carried Australia to a 5-wicket win over India in the third T20 international in Guwahati.

Australia needed 16 in the last 4 balls, Glenn Maxwell smashed 6,4,4,4 to win it for his team. He also equalled Rohit Sharma for the most T20I hundreds in international cricket with his fourth in the format.

Maxwell ended up unbeaten on 104 and equalled the record for the fastest T20I hundred for the Aussies with his 47-ball effort.

article-image

Fastest Hundred for Australia in Men's T20I (by balls)

47 - Glenn Maxwell *

47 - Josh Inglis

47 - Aaron Finch

Maxwell, Wade take Aus over the line

Maxwell got great support from his skipper Matthew Wade at the other end who was not out on 28 off 16 balls after the finish.

Ravi Bishnoi was the chief wrecker with the ball for India with 2 for 32 while Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Axar Patel bagged a wicket each but couldn't stop the world champions from keeping the series alive with this win.

Gaikwad's maiden T20I ton goes in vain

Earlier, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad displayed brute power and wonderful technique in equal measure with a maiden hundred that propelled India to a commanding 222 for 3 after Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Gaikwad slammed a career-best 123 not out off just 57 balls with 13 fours and seven sixes, a first ton by an Indian batter against Australia in T20 Internationals.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma made crucial contributions with 39 and 31 not out but the final score was just not enough for the Aussies as the 'Big Show' Maxwell took them over the line.

