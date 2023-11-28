 WATCH: Mukesh Kumar Dances To 'Lolipop Lagelu' With Bride-To-Be Divya Singh At Their Haldi Ceremony
A video of Mukesh Kumar dancing on the popular Bhojpuri song 'Lolipop Lagelu' with his bride-to-be Divya Singh is going viral on social media.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
article-image

India fast bowler Mukesh Kumar was on Tuesday released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from the men's team due to his upcoming wedding with Divya Singh.

Mukesh played the first two T20Is in the ongoing series between India and Australia but missed the third match in Guwahati as he headed back home to take part in his haldi ceremony before the wedding.

A video of Mukesh dancing on the popular Bhojpuri song 'Lolipop Lagelu' with his bride-to-be Divya is going viral on social media.

30-year-old Mukesh hails from Kakarkund in Gopalganj district, Bihar, but moved to Kolkata in 2012.

Mukesh was replaced by pacer Deepak Chahar in the Indian squad. Mukesh will rejoin Team India before the fourth T20I in Raipur.

India, who lead the 5-match series 2-0, included Avesh Khan in place of Mukesh Kumar in their playing XI for the third T20I.

article-image

The rise of Mukesh Kumar in Indian cricket

Mukesh made his India debut earlier this year during a Test match against the West Indies in Port of Spain. He was also part of the ODI and T20I series on that tour but wasn't included in India's World Cup squad.

Mukesh made his first-class debut in 2017 for Bengal and quickly gained attention for his ability to swing the ball both ways. With a penchant for generating pace and movement, he has been a valuable asset to Bengal's bowling lineup.

Mukesh Kumar's performances have garnered praise, positioning him as a promising talent in Indian cricket, poised to contribute significantly to the sport's future.

article-image

