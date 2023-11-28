IND vs AUS: Mukesh Kumar Misses 3rd T20I 'To Play The Most Important Match Of His Life'; Deepak Chahar Called In

The Indian team management has released Mukesh Kumar from the playing XI for the third T20 international against Australia as the fast bowler has headed back home to get married.

Australia captain Matthew Wade won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Mukesh Kumar played the first two T20Is in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram in which he picked one wicket.

"Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati. Mukesh is getting married and has been granted leave for the duration of his wedding festivities.

"He will join the squad ahead of the 4th T20I in Raipur. Pacer Deepak Chahar has been added to India’s squad for the remainder of the series," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated in a statement on X.

India, who lead the 5-match series 2-0, have included Avesh Khan in place of Mukesh Kumar in their playing XI for the third T20I in Guwahati.

"One change for us - Avesh Khan replaces Mukesh Kumar, who is going to play the most important match of his life... He's getting married and we wish him all the best," India captain Suryakumar said at the toss.

Several changes in AUS XI

Australia meanwhile, have made multiple changes to their playing XI as most of their World Cup heroes have gone back home.

The visitors have brought in Travis Head, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson for D'Arcy Short, Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson