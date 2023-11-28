 IND vs AUS 2023: World Cup Stars Return Home As Australia Announce Overhauled Squad For Remaining 3 T20Is
Australia have called in reinforcements for the remaining 3 T20Is against India as World Cup stars fly home.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
India vs Australia. | (Credits: Twitter)

A handful of Australian players have already flown home or will fly tomorrow ahead of the remaining three T20Is against Team India as the selectors unveiled an overhauled squad. Josh Philippe and Ben Mcdermott have been roped in as reinforcements and are available for the 3rd T20I in Guwahati set to take place on Tuesday.

Steve Smith and Adam Zampa - both of whom were part of Australia's World Cup-winning squad have reportedly flown home already. The likes of Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, and Sean Abbott will return tomorrow (November 29th). The New South Wales pair of Ben Dwarshuis and Chris Green will be available for selection for the 4th T20I in Raipur. The 5th and final T20I will take place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The extensive changes to the squad only leaves Travis Head who is yet to feature in the series. Head was Australia's star in the 2023 World Cup final, hammering 137 off 120 deliveries, helping the visitors to a six-wicket win at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Yellow also face a must-win game in Guwahati after slipping to defeats in the first two fixtures in Vishakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram.

Australia's updated squad for the remaining three T20Is:

Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson.

article-image

