Video: Marcus Stoinis Laughs Hysterically On Yashasvi Jasiwal's Face After He Runs Out Ruturaj Gaikwad In 1st T20I

Marcus Stoinis could not contain his laughter. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis could not contain his amusement after a terrible mix-up between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad resulted in the former's wicket during the 1st T20I against India in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday. Stoinis went on to rub it on Jaiswal's face, laughing wildly before celebrating with his teammates.

The incident occurred in the 1st over of the innings itself as Jaiswal turned a short-pitched delivery to backward square leg. Nathan Ellis came in quickly and threw the ball to Matthew Wade as Gaikwad looked to run a 2nd. Stoinis, the bowler, could not contain his laughter at the mix-up happened between the two openers.

Jaiswal, who would have hoped to pay Australia, perished to Matthew Short after a four and a six in the first two deliveries of the over.

Meanwhile, below is the clip of Stoinis laughing on Jaiswal's face:

Josh Inglis' fireworks helps Australia set up 209 to win for the hosts:

After being put into bat first by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Australia delivered a power-packed performance, headlined by Josh Inglis' maiden international hundred. The keeper-batter, who was part of Australia's 2023 World Cup squad, reached the magical three-figure mark in only 47 deliveries.

Inglis' partnership of 130 with Steve Smith, who struck a patient half-century, set up 209 to win for the home side. Right-arm seamer Mukesh Kumar bowled a brilliant last over, conceding only 5 runs to keep the tourists to an achievable total of 209.