Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final 2 Preview: East Bengal FC Look To End Diamond Harbour FC's Dream Run

Image: ISL

The second semi-final of the Durand Cup 2025 is all set to be a Kolkata derby with East Bengal taking on impressive Diamond Harbour FC.

East Bengal FC are fresh from a thrilling Kolkata Derby win against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan. Under the guidance of Oscar Bruzon, the Red and Gold brigade have started to look more cohesive and hungry for success.

Summer signings are settling in well, and the team appears more battle-ready with every match. However, one slip could end their ambitions of lifting silverware this season. For East Bengal, the stakes are high. A trophy would not only be a reward for the rebuild but also set the tone for the rest of the season. Their experienced players need to deliver, and the new signings must prove their value in these crunch moments. The club is desperate to end its trophy drought

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Diamond Harbour FC hungry for success

On the other hand Diamond Harbour FC, have already shocked many by eliminating established sides like Mohammedan SC and Jamshedpur FC. Their journey so far proves that the Durand Cup isn't just a showcase for the traditional heavyweights it’s also a stage for newer, smaller clubs to write their own fairy tales. The pressure will be immense, but so is the opportunity for Diamond Harbour to stage a huge upset.

Vicuna will likely remind his players of the belief and composure they showed in earlier rounds. The team’s mental strength will be as crucial as their on-field execution. Diamond Harbour FC have a chance to cement themselves as a serious contender in Indian football. A win here would be monumental for the newly promoted I-League side

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

East Bengal FC VS Diamond Harbour probabale lineup

East Bengal FC

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Anwar Ali, Lalchungnunga, Kevin Sibille, Mohamad Rakip, Miguel Ferreira, Naorem Mahesh, Edmund Lalrindika, Saul Crespo, Bipin Singh, Hamid Ahadad

Diamond Harbour FC

Susnata Malik (GK), Ajith Kumar, Mikel Kortazar, Naresh Singh, Melroy Assisi, Clayton, Lalliansanga, Paul Ramfangzauva, Girik Khosla, Luka Majcen, Joby Justin