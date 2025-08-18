Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal Live Streaming Info: Dates, Timings Of East Bengal Vs Diamond Harbour, NorthEast United Vs Shillong Lajong Match

Image: X

The 134th edition of the Durand Cup have reached semi-final stage which will be played between four strongest team opf the tournament. East Bengal and NorthEast United FC have booked their places in the last four, joined by spirited underdogs Shillong Lajong FC and debutants Diamond Harbour FC.

On Sunday, August 17 East Bengal sealed their semifinal spot with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Mohun Bagan. Substitute Dimitrios Diamantakos scored brace for East bengal. Anirudh Thapa’s stunning long-range goal for Mohun Bagan threatened a comeback, but East Bengal’s defense held firm to claim their first Derby win in over 18 months.

Next up for the Red and Gold brigade is a fascinating all-Kolkata semifinal against the tournament’s surprise package, Diamond Harbour FC. Making their Durand Cup debut, the newcomers shocked ISL side Jamshedpur FC with a clinical 2-0 away win.

Defending champions NorthEast United FC issued a warning to all contenders with a commanding 4-0 thrashing of Bodoland FC in Kokrajhar. The Highlanders are now eyeing back-to-back finals.

Shillong Lajong FC staged a spirited comeback to beat Indian Navy 2-1. The I-League side, now into consecutive Durand Cup semifinals, promises a fierce challenge in what will be a highly anticipated Northeast Derby.

Semifinal Fixtures

Semifinal 1

Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United

Date: 19 August 2025,

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, Meghalaya

Semifinal 2

Diamond Harbour vs East Bengal

Date: 20 August 2025

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake), Kolkata, West Bengal

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal Live Streaming Info

Which channel will broadcast Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal?

The Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal match will be shown on Sony Sports network

Where to live stream Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal Mnatch?

The Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal Live Streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.