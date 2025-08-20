India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Fans Warned By Organisers Against Unauthorised Ticket Sales

Image: X

The countdown to the Asia Cup Twenty20 in the UAE has begun, and most importantly, fans will get to witness India and Pakistan facing each other may be thrice during the tournament. While there is no news about the cancellation of the match, the demand for the tickets for the high-octane clash is very much on the rise. On Tuesday, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) issued a strong warning to fans over unauthorised tickets.

ACC issues a warning about unauthorised tickets

ACC cautioned the fans about unauthorised tickets on social media with a message which said, “Official tickets for the DP World Asia Cup 2025 have not yet been released. Any tickets currently on sale are unauthorised, fraudulent, and will not grant entry. A formal announcement on ticket sales will be made soon by the ACC and Emirates Cricket Board.”

India's campaign at Asia Cup 2025

India will kick off their campaign in the eight-team continental showpiece against the UAE on September 10, while the marquee clash with Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures to be played in Dubai. Their final group match will be against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group qualify. If India finish at the top of Group A, all their Super 4 games will be played in Dubai. A second-place finish would see them play one game in Abu Dhabi and two in Dubai. The Super 4 runs from September 20 to 26, with Dubai hosting the final on September 28.

Team India Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (Capt.), Shubman Gill (Vice-capt.), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh.

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.