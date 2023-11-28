IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Australia Opt To Bowl First In Guwahati; India Replace Mukesh Kumar With Avesh Khan

Australia captain Matthew Wade won the toss and had no hesitation in opting to bowl first against India in the third T20 international at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

India lead the 5-match series 2-0 after winning the T20Is in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram.

Aussies make several changes

Australia have multiple changes in their playing XI as a few of their World Cup-winners have headed back home.

The visitors have brought in Travis Head, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson for D'Arcy Short, Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa.

"Doesn't really matter too much with the dew but we'll bowl first. It should be settling a little more as the night goes on. We have to tidy up in a couple of areas, we think we can chase down anything here once the dew settles down," Wade said at the toss.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson

One change for Team India

India meanwhile, have made just one change in Avesh Khan coming into their playing XI in place of Mukesh Kumar, who has gone back home to get married.

"We're happy to bat first because dew comes on in the first over. I told the boys to continue to believe in their process, keep doing what they've been doing, and express yourself," India captain Suryakumar Yadav said.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna.