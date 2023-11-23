Team India went 1-0 up in the first match of the five-game T20I series against Australia held on Thursday (November 23rd) in Vishakhapatnam. Josh Inglis' maiden T20I ton was overshadowed by Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten innings as India chased down a total of 208 with 2 wickets to spare in a thriller.
IND vs AUS 2023, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's Fireworks Put India 1-0 Up, Overshadows Josh Inglis' Maiden Ton
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 10:50 PM IST