 Asia Cup 2025 Ad Rates Soar To ₹14-16 lakh Per 10 Second Slot For India Matches: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsia Cup 2025 Ad Rates Soar To ₹14-16 lakh Per 10 Second Slot For India Matches: Report

Asia Cup 2025 Ad Rates Soar To ₹14-16 lakh Per 10 Second Slot For India Matches: Report

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter in the Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 08:18 AM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

The Ad rates for TV and digital ads during the Asia Cup 2025 are skyrocketing, with India vs Pakistan fueling the strongest demand. According to the Economic Times report, India's broadcasters Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), the media rights holder till 2031, has priced TV ads for India matches at ₹14 lakh-₹16 lakh per 10 seconds.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2025: Harsha Bhogle Picks His Ideal 15-Member Team India Squad; Check Out Details 
article-image

Rate of Ad packages for Asia Cup 2025

As per the report, in the TV Advertising Packages the Co-presenting sponsorship package will cost ₹18 crore, while the associate sponsorship will cost ₹13 crore

Spot-buy package (India + non-India matches): ₹16 lakh per 10 seconds (₹4.48 crore total)

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Fire Audit Of Nerul’s Shushrusha Hospital Stalled Over Basement, Terrace Encroachments
Navi Mumbai: Fire Audit Of Nerul’s Shushrusha Hospital Stalled Over Basement, Terrace Encroachments
Supreme Court Collegium Recommends 14 Advocates For Bombay High Court Judgeship; HC Strength To Reach 80
Supreme Court Collegium Recommends 14 Advocates For Bombay High Court Judgeship; HC Strength To Reach 80
Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel As 11 Flights Diverted, 24 Go-Arounds At CSMIA
Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel As 11 Flights Diverted, 24 Go-Arounds At CSMIA
Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains; 8,983 Cases Resolved
Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains; 8,983 Cases Resolved

Coming to the Digital Advertising on Sony LIV, the Co-presenting & Highlights Partner will cost ₹30 crore each, while Co-powered-by Package will cost ₹18 crore. The 30% of all digital ads reserved for India matches

Ad Rates by Format

Pre-roll ads: ₹275 (₹500 for India matches; ₹750 for India-Pakistan)

Mid-roll ads: ₹225 (₹400 for India matches; ₹600 for India-Pakistan)

Connected TV ads: ₹450 (₹800 for India matches; ₹1,200 for India-Pakistan)

Read Also
Asia Cup 2025: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play In Multi-Nation Tournament? Big Update On Team India Star's...
article-image

Team India's Asia Cup 2025 campaign

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter in the Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue will play their remaining two matches against the UAE, Oman in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Group Stage Fixtures for India:

September 10: India vs UAE (Dubai)

September 14: India vs Pakistan (Dubai)

September 19: India vs Oman (Abu Dhabi)

About Asia Cup 2025

Group A consists of India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Fours.

The Asia Cup 2025 will feature 19 matches among eight teams, hosted across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Five out of six Group B matches and two Group A games will be played in Abu Dhabi.

The India vs Pakistan match, along with five Super Fours fixtures and the final (September 28), will take place in Dubai. One Super Fours match (A2 vs B1 on September 22) will also be held in Abu Dhabi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh Shatters Mazahir Saidu's Pin Record Of...

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh Shatters Mazahir Saidu's Pin Record Of...

'A Well-Earned Position...': Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects On Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion For India's...

'A Well-Earned Position...': Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects On Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion For India's...

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: NorthEast United FC Edges Past Shillong Lajong FC By 1-0 In A Thrilling...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: NorthEast United FC Edges Past Shillong Lajong FC By 1-0 In A Thrilling...

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Team India Squad With Shubman Gill As Vice-Captain; Shreyas Iyer And...

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Team India Squad With Shubman Gill As Vice-Captain; Shreyas Iyer And...