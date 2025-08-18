Asia Cup 2025 Ad Rates Soar To ₹14-16 lakh Per 10 Second Slot For India Matches: Report

Image: BCCI/X

The Ad rates for TV and digital ads during the Asia Cup 2025 are skyrocketing, with India vs Pakistan fueling the strongest demand. According to the Economic Times report, India's broadcasters Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), the media rights holder till 2031, has priced TV ads for India matches at ₹14 lakh-₹16 lakh per 10 seconds.

Rate of Ad packages for Asia Cup 2025

As per the report, in the TV Advertising Packages the Co-presenting sponsorship package will cost ₹18 crore, while the associate sponsorship will cost ₹13 crore

Spot-buy package (India + non-India matches): ₹16 lakh per 10 seconds (₹4.48 crore total)

Coming to the Digital Advertising on Sony LIV, the Co-presenting & Highlights Partner will cost ₹30 crore each, while Co-powered-by Package will cost ₹18 crore. The 30% of all digital ads reserved for India matches

Ad Rates by Format

Pre-roll ads: ₹275 (₹500 for India matches; ₹750 for India-Pakistan)

Mid-roll ads: ₹225 (₹400 for India matches; ₹600 for India-Pakistan)

Connected TV ads: ₹450 (₹800 for India matches; ₹1,200 for India-Pakistan)

Team India's Asia Cup 2025 campaign

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter in the Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue will play their remaining two matches against the UAE, Oman in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Group Stage Fixtures for India:

September 10: India vs UAE (Dubai)

September 14: India vs Pakistan (Dubai)

September 19: India vs Oman (Abu Dhabi)

About Asia Cup 2025

Group A consists of India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Fours.

The Asia Cup 2025 will feature 19 matches among eight teams, hosted across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Five out of six Group B matches and two Group A games will be played in Abu Dhabi.

The India vs Pakistan match, along with five Super Fours fixtures and the final (September 28), will take place in Dubai. One Super Fours match (A2 vs B1 on September 22) will also be held in Abu Dhabi.