 Shocking! Goalkeeper Joan Garcia Gets Hit On The Face By Opponent During Barcelona's 3-0 Win Over Mallorca; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsShocking! Goalkeeper Joan Garcia Gets Hit On The Face By Opponent During Barcelona's 3-0 Win Over Mallorca; Video

Shocking! Goalkeeper Joan Garcia Gets Hit On The Face By Opponent During Barcelona's 3-0 Win Over Mallorca; Video

Initially, play continued, but after a VAR review, referee intervention followed. The footage confirmed the recklessness of the challenge, and Muriqi was shown a straight red card.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 09:34 AM IST
article-image

Barcelona's 24-year-old Joan Garcia endured an unforgettable LaLiga debut for Barcelona during a match against Mallorca. During the 36th minute of the match, Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi caught Garcia in the face with a dangerously high boot. Muriqi, in an attempt to reach a loose ball, raised his leg excessively and struck the goalkeeper in the face.

Initially, play continued, but after a VAR review, referee intervention followed. The footage confirmed the recklessness of the challenge, and Muriqi was shown a straight red card. The footage of Muriqi’s foul quickly went viral, with many labeling it one of the most dangerous fouls in recent La Liga memory

Joan Garcia shares his thought on the incident

As quoted by Mundo Deportivo, the Barcelona goalkeeper addressed the risky challenge that Vedat Muriqi made on him. With the ball well beyond his reach, the Mallorca striker aimed the bottom of his boot straight at Garcia’s face, and it ended up getting the forward sent off

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Fire Audit Of Nerul’s Shushrusha Hospital Stalled Over Basement, Terrace Encroachments
Navi Mumbai: Fire Audit Of Nerul’s Shushrusha Hospital Stalled Over Basement, Terrace Encroachments
Supreme Court Collegium Recommends 14 Advocates For Bombay High Court Judgeship; HC Strength To Reach 80
Supreme Court Collegium Recommends 14 Advocates For Bombay High Court Judgeship; HC Strength To Reach 80
Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel As 11 Flights Diverted, 24 Go-Arounds At CSMIA
Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel As 11 Flights Diverted, 24 Go-Arounds At CSMIA
Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains; 8,983 Cases Resolved
Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains; 8,983 Cases Resolved

He said, “He caught me in the face. I don’t know with which part of his body, but he hit me. If VAR told Martínez Munuera to review it and overturn his initial decision, then it must have been for a reason.”

Barcelona make winnign start to LaLiga campaign

Barcelona took full advantage of Mallorca’s numerical disadvantage. Raphinha broke the deadlock, followed by a goal from Ferran Torres, while teenage sensation Lamine Yamal added a late third with a stunning finish. Mallorca finished the match with 10 men after Manu Morlanes also received marching orders.

Rashford came on in the 69th minute for his Barcelona debut, becoming the first English player to feature for the first team in a competitive game since Gary Lineker in 1989. The 27-year-old, on a season-long loan from Manchester United, played as a centre-forward but did not have any chances to score. Barcelona, who won the league last season after scoring 102 goals, was without veteran striker Robert Lewandowski because of an injury.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh Shatters Mazahir Saidu's Pin Record Of...

Pro Panja League Season 2: Kiraak Hyderabad's Satnam Singh Shatters Mazahir Saidu's Pin Record Of...

'A Well-Earned Position...': Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects On Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion For India's...

'A Well-Earned Position...': Ravichandran Ashwin Reflects On Jitesh Sharma's Inclusion For India's...

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Delights Fans With Playful Dance Moment At Stadium Entrance; Video

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: NorthEast United FC Edges Past Shillong Lajong FC By 1-0 In A Thrilling...

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: NorthEast United FC Edges Past Shillong Lajong FC By 1-0 In A Thrilling...

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Team India Squad With Shubman Gill As Vice-Captain; Shreyas Iyer And...

Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Team India Squad With Shubman Gill As Vice-Captain; Shreyas Iyer And...