Shocking! Goalkeeper Joan Garcia Gets Hit On The Face By Opponent During Barcelona's 3-0 Win Over Mallorca; Video

Barcelona's 24-year-old Joan Garcia endured an unforgettable LaLiga debut for Barcelona during a match against Mallorca. During the 36th minute of the match, Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi caught Garcia in the face with a dangerously high boot. Muriqi, in an attempt to reach a loose ball, raised his leg excessively and struck the goalkeeper in the face.

Initially, play continued, but after a VAR review, referee intervention followed. The footage confirmed the recklessness of the challenge, and Muriqi was shown a straight red card. The footage of Muriqi’s foul quickly went viral, with many labeling it one of the most dangerous fouls in recent La Liga memory

Joan Garcia shares his thought on the incident

As quoted by Mundo Deportivo, the Barcelona goalkeeper addressed the risky challenge that Vedat Muriqi made on him. With the ball well beyond his reach, the Mallorca striker aimed the bottom of his boot straight at Garcia’s face, and it ended up getting the forward sent off

He said, “He caught me in the face. I don’t know with which part of his body, but he hit me. If VAR told Martínez Munuera to review it and overturn his initial decision, then it must have been for a reason.”

Barcelona make winnign start to LaLiga campaign

Barcelona took full advantage of Mallorca’s numerical disadvantage. Raphinha broke the deadlock, followed by a goal from Ferran Torres, while teenage sensation Lamine Yamal added a late third with a stunning finish. Mallorca finished the match with 10 men after Manu Morlanes also received marching orders.

Rashford came on in the 69th minute for his Barcelona debut, becoming the first English player to feature for the first team in a competitive game since Gary Lineker in 1989. The 27-year-old, on a season-long loan from Manchester United, played as a centre-forward but did not have any chances to score. Barcelona, who won the league last season after scoring 102 goals, was without veteran striker Robert Lewandowski because of an injury.