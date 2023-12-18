From Virat Kohli To Neeraj Chopra: Top Titles Won By Indian Athletes In 2023

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 18, 2023
Virat Kohli took the 2023 World Cup in India by storm. Kohli hammered 765 runs in 11 matches with 3 centuries to secure the Player of the Tournament award.
(Credits: Twitter)
Neeraj Chopra ascended to the top of the world by winning gold at World Athletics. He recorded a throw of 88.17 meters and became the first Asian athlete to win gold at World Athletics championship.
(Credits: Twitter)
The armless Sheetal Devi put on a spirited show, winning gold in the women's compound competition at Para Asian Games final. She had also won gold at the mixed compound team event.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sift Kaur Samra smashed the world record in Asian Games 2023 during the women's 50m rifle 3 position event. Samra's score was 469.6, which was 2.6 more than the previous score.
(Credits: Twitter)
Neeraj Chopra also went on to shine at Asian Games 2023, clinching gold in the men's javelin throw event. He recorded the season-best throw of 88.88 meters.
(Credits: Twitter)
Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy and Chirag Shetty won their first BWF World Tour Super 1000 event in June 2023. They beat reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia 21-17, 21-18.
(Credits: Twitter)
The team of Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Hriday Cheda, and and Anush Agarwalla broke the 41-year drought for a medal in Equestrian event. They struck gold, leaving behind South Korea and Japan.
(Credits: Twitter)
Indian women's cricket team went on an unbeaten streak to win gold at the Asian Games 2023. They beat Sri Lanka in a low-scoring final.
(Credits: Twitter)
Indian men's cricket team were equally impressive in the Asian Games 2023. The final against Afghanistan was washed out, but India won gold due to their higher standing.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Baker, and Esha Singh won gold in the women's 25m pistol team event at Asian Games 2023. The trio aggregated a whopping 1759 points at the event.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!