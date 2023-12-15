Recap: Top Performers For India At Asian Games 2023

By: Aakash Singh | December 15, 2023
Team India men's cricket team won the gold medal undefeated at the Asian Games. The final against the Afghanistan was washed out, but India won based on a higher standing.
Team India women's cricket team were equally dominant and beat Sri Lanka in the final to clinch gold. The final saw India defend a paltry 116 to win by 19 runs.
Indian men's hockey team capped off their stellar year by winning gold in the Asian Games. They beat defending champions Japan by 5-1.
Sift Kaur Samra won the first individual gold for India at Asian Games in women's 50-rifle 3 position. She smashed the world record, accumulating a score of 469.6, which is 2.6 more than the previous record-holder.
India ended their 41-year long wait for a medal at the Equestrian category. Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Hriday Cheda, and Anush Agarwalla clinched the gold
Track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra continued his unprecedented rise in the Asian Games. Chopra achieved a season-best throw of 88.88 m to clinch gold.
Annu Rani became the 2nd Javelin thrower to win gold at the Asian Games 2023, doing so in women's javelin throw event. Rani threw the javelin 62.92 meters to go to the top.
Palak Gulia secured gold in women's 10m air pistol event in the Asian Games 2023.
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil won the gold in Men's 10m Rifle. The trio broke the world record by shooting 1893.7, 0.4 points.
Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan helped India secure gold in the women's 25m pistol team event. The trio aggregated 1759 points to finish on top.
