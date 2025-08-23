Will Shah Rukh Khan Dance At Rinku Singh's Wedding To Priya Saroj? Cricketer Reveals Inviting KKR Owner: Report

Rinku Singh has revealed that he has sent his wedding invitation to Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan. Rinku got engaged to MP Priya Saroj a couple of months back. The engagement was a star-studded affair, attended by celebrities from the Indian cricket and political arenas.

According to News 18 report, Rinku while speaking to News24, shed light on SRK's availability for his wedding. He said, “I have invited Shah Rukh Sir to my wedding as well. Let’s see if he comes,". Back in 2023, the Bollywood icon had promised the batter that not only would he attend his wedding but also dance at the function.

The star batter also revealed that he had invited the veteran actor for his enegement but he couldn’t make it due to his busy schedule. Rinku said, “I had a chat with Shah Rukh Sir before my engagement and even invited him. But he couldn’t make it as he was busy with some shooting. Our CEO, Venky (Mysore) sir, was there,"

When is Rinku Singh getting married?

When asked about his marriage date, Rinku said, “Hopefully this year. The domestic season will begin soon. People in our family have come up with a date in November 2025. But I’m not sure. Let’s see,"

Rinku Singh's engagement to Priya Saroj

Rinku Singh got engaged to Member of Parliament Priya Saroj in a private ceremony held earlier today, June 8, at the luxurious Centrum Hotel in Lucknow. Priya Saroj was seen shedding tears of joy on stage after exchanging rings.

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj met in the year 2023. Rinku came to Delhi to attend the wedding of one of his seniors. There, his friend introduced Rinku to an acquaintance and that is how both met each other. They became friends and slowly they came closer.

After knowing and understanding each other for about one and a half years, both of them made this relationship special with the approval of their family.