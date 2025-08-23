 NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 Final Preview: Can Highlanders Retain Title Or Get Slayed By Debutants?
NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 Final Preview: Can Highlanders Retain Title Or Get Slayed By Debutants?

For North East United, winning the trophy presents an opportunity to strengthen their standing in Indian football. Back-to-back Durand Cup titles would mark a significant achievement in the club’s journey.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 02:41 PM IST
article-image

Newcomer Diamond Harbour FC (DHFC) are just one step away from creating history. Having knocked out East Bengal in the semis, the non-ISL team has now set it sets its sights on the title while taking on defending champion NorthEast United FC in the final of the 134th edition of the world’s third-oldest tournament, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday, August 23.

article-image

Diamond Harbour, who were crowned I-League Division 2 champions this year they have been playing like champions throughout the tournament. Having already beaten two ISL heavyweights in quarters and semis, they are now looking to make ita hat-trick of wins against the team playing in the country’s top league.

article-image

Can North East United retain the crown?

North East United has remained unbeaten since the group stages and will look to continue the unbeaten run and defend the title in the process. The Highlanders have secured four wins in five appearances in the group and the knockout stages, where they beat sides like Shillong Lajong FC (twice), Malaysian Armed Forces, and Bodoland FC 4-0. The only occasion NorthEast failed to register full points was when Rangdajied United FC held it to a 2-2 draw.

Who will be the favourites for the title?

The final will be a contest between teams that are at different points in their journey. For North East United winning the trophy presents an opportunity to strengthen their standing in Indian football. Back-to-back Durand Cup titles would mark a significant achievement in the club’s journey.

Juan Pedro Benali’s side will be favourites; however, Diamond Harbour FC have shown they can thrive when the odds are stacked against them. Diamond Harbour coach, Kibu Vicuna. who helped Mohun Bagan win the I-League title in 2020, has good experience of Indian football and is expected to come up with a special plan to try and upset the defending champions in the final.

