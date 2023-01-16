e-Paper Get App
Rishabh Pant's first reaction after car crash: 'Humbled & grateful for all the support and good wishes'

Rishabh Pant tweeted for the first time since his horrific car accident on New Year's day on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Updated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
India cricketer Rishabh Pant took to social media to thank his fans, well-wishers and doctors after a successfull surgery at a Mumbai hospital.

Pant tweeted for the first time since his horrific car accident on New Year's day on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

"I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support.

"From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field. #grateful #blessed," Pant tweeted.

Pant is currently admitted at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Rishabh Pant to Miss Majority of 2023

The wicketkeeper-batter is likely to miss the entire 2023 season of cricket due to his injuries in the car crash.

Pant has already been ruled out of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) and will also miss the ICC ODI World Cup in India later this year, according to reports.

Rishabh Pant Health Update

Pant's medical report for the BCCI states that he tore all three key ligaments on his knee which is essential for movement and stability.

Pant has already had two of the ligaments - PCL & MCL - replaced through surgery but needs to get his ACL operated as well.

But the doctors will need six weeks before they can operate on Pant's ACL, according to a ESPNcricinfo report.

He was airlifted to Mumbai from Dehradun's Max Hospital few days after the car accident.

