Rishabh Pant Accident: Sourav Ganguly confirms wicketkeeper out of IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals look for new captain

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, starting in April this year. The wicketkeeper-batsman was involved in a car crash and has is undergoing surgery in Mumbai. Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who has been appointed Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, confirmed that Pant will be unavailable for IPL 2023 and DC is in hunt for a new skipper for the upcoming season.

“Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. I am in connection with DC. It will be a great IPL. We will do well. Rishabh Pant’s Injury will affect DC,” Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata.

Pant undergone knee surgery

Earlier, Pant successfully undergone a knee surgery at a Mumbai hospital, BCCI sources said on Saturday. "Rishabh Pant has successfully undergone a knee ligament surgery on Friday. He will be under observation. Further course of action and rehabilitation will be advised by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and followed by the BCCI sports science and medicine team," a BCCI source told PTI. It is learnt that Pant has undergone a Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgery and will be out of action for close to a year. The surgery took place at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Andheri West under the supervision of Dr Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine and director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service.

Pant was taken to Mumbai by air ambulance from Dehradun since he was not in a position to fly by a commercial airline. The 25-year-old, who was driving from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his family members in the early hours of December 30, suffered multiple injuries after his speeding car hit the divider and caught fire.