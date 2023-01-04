e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRishabh Pant's air ambulance lands in Mumbai's Kalina airport, shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital; See Pics

Rishabh Pant's air ambulance lands in Mumbai's Kalina airport, shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital; See Pics

Rishabh Pant was undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital after his horrific crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway early Saturday morning.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Rishabh Pant is set to be admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai | Viral Bhayani
Follow us on

India cricketer Rishabh Pant landed in Mumbai on Wednesday evening and was immediately shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute from the Kalina Airport. Pant arrived in the city from Dehradun in an air ambulance.

He was undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital after his horrific crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway early Saturday morning.

Pant was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from New Delhi and was driving his Mercedes car when he met with an accident and his car caught fire after landing on the other side of the road.

Read Also
Rishabh Pant accident: Shah Rukh Khan wishes speedy recovery to injured cricketer, calls him a...
article-image

Viral Bhayani

Pant will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in Mumbai. The decision to shift Pant to Mumbai for better treatment was taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with board secretary Jay Shah also involved in the critical decision making.

Read Also
Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer discharged, airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment
article-image

"Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," a BCCI statement said.

Viral Bhayani

"The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period."

Injury update

As per an official statement from the BCCI on Friday afternoon, Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back after the car accident.

Read Also
Urvashi Rautela's mother Meera prays for Rishabh Pant's speedy recovery, trolls say 'sasuma ki...
article-image

Later, a medical bulletin said the results of Pant's MRI of the brain and spine came out as normal. It added that Pant also underwent plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions.

But excessive pain and swelling meant that Pant's MRI of right knee and ankle was held back. Sharma added that rest of the tests, including the MRI, will now happen in Mumbai.

Read Also
'Please avoid visiting him': Family left concerned over flurry of visitors to meet injured Rishabh...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Rishabh Pant's air ambulance lands in Mumbai's Kalina airport, shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani...

Rishabh Pant's air ambulance lands in Mumbai's Kalina airport, shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani...

Sydney Test: Labuschagne, Khawaja star as Australia reach 147/2 vs South Africa on rain-curtailed...

Sydney Test: Labuschagne, Khawaja star as Australia reach 147/2 vs South Africa on rain-curtailed...

Rishabh Pant accident: Shah Rukh Khan wishes speedy recovery to injured cricketer, calls him a...

Rishabh Pant accident: Shah Rukh Khan wishes speedy recovery to injured cricketer, calls him a...

IND vs SL: Shivam Mavi's family's priceless reaction after pacer's dream debut against Sri Lanka in...

IND vs SL: Shivam Mavi's family's priceless reaction after pacer's dream debut against Sri Lanka in...

Rishabh Pant accident: BCCI to shift cricketer to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for...

Rishabh Pant accident: BCCI to shift cricketer to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for...