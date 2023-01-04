Rishabh Pant's air ambulance lands in Mumbai's Kalina airport, shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital; See Pics

Rishabh Pant is set to be admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai | Viral Bhayani

India cricketer Rishabh Pant landed in Mumbai on Wednesday evening and was immediately shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute from the Kalina Airport. Pant arrived in the city from Dehradun in an air ambulance.

He was undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital after his horrific crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway early Saturday morning.

Pant was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from New Delhi and was driving his Mercedes car when he met with an accident and his car caught fire after landing on the other side of the road.

Pant will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in Mumbai. The decision to shift Pant to Mumbai for better treatment was taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with board secretary Jay Shah also involved in the critical decision making.

"Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," a BCCI statement said.

"The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period."

Injury update

As per an official statement from the BCCI on Friday afternoon, Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back after the car accident.

Later, a medical bulletin said the results of Pant's MRI of the brain and spine came out as normal. It added that Pant also underwent plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions.

But excessive pain and swelling meant that Pant's MRI of right knee and ankle was held back. Sharma added that rest of the tests, including the MRI, will now happen in Mumbai.