Rishabh Pant accident: Shah Rukh Khan wishes speedy recovery to injured cricketer, calls him a 'Fighter'

Bollywood superstar has wished injured Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery and called him the cricketer a tough guy. On December 30, early in the morning, Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand, when the cricketer was on his way to his hometown Roorkee by driving A his Mercedes car.

A fan requested King Khan to send wishes for Pant's speedy recovery. To which SRK replied, "Inshaallah he will be well soon. He is a fighter and a very tough guy."

Inshaallah he will be well soon. He is a fighter and a very tough guy. https://t.co/Z0aiecasPo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Pant to be shifted to Mumbai

Meanwhile, the BCCI have made all the necessary arrangements to shift Pant to Mumbai. Pant will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance. He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital.

Treatment for ligament injury

The wicketkeeper-batsmen will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation. The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period.

BCCI to take over

DDCA director Shyam Sharma had earlier stated that the Indian cricketer will be shifted to Mumbai today for further treatment. "Pant's further treatment will be taken care of by BCCI now. Jay Shah himself will keep a close eye on his treatment. If needed, the board will send him to the United Kingdom," the DDCA official told ANI.

Award for brave smaritans

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar on Tuesday said police are noting details of all the passersby who helped cricketer Rishabh Pant during the accident, including Haryana Roadways bus driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet Nain, in order to honour them. "Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has already made an announcement regarding this," the DGP told ANI. Dhami on Sunday announced that his government will on Republic Day honour the driver and operator of Haryana Roadways, who saved the life of star cricketer Rishabh Pant.

