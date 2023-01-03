Rishabh Pant Accident: Cricketer meets locals who saved him from burning car after crash

India cricketer Rishabh Pant on Tuesday met two of the locals who saved him from the burning car after his Mercedes crashed on the Delhi-Dehradun highway before the New Year. Rajat and Nishu visited Pant at the Max Hospital to inquire about his condition. A picture of the two by the side of Pant's bed from their January 2 meeting is doing the rounds on social media.

The duo were one of the first ones to reach the spot along with the Haryana roadways bus driver Sushil Kumar and his conductor. It was Sushil who called the ambulance and the police after helping Pant.

None of the people who helped Pant knew who he was at first and were only made aware of his background later.

Rajat and Nishu also handed over Rs 4,000 cash belonging to the cricketer, to the police administration which was lost during the accident, ANI reported.

Pant shifted out of ICU

Rishabh Pant has been shifted from the ICU to a private ward in the hospital due to the risk of infection.

"Rishabh Pant has been shifted into a private room looking at the risk of infection. Doctors shifted Pant in a private ward yesterday evening so that there is no chance of infection," the DDCA director told India Today.

The 25-year-old had met with an accident after his Mercedes car lost control while he was driving from Delhi to Roorkee on December 30.