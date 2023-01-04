e-Paper Get App
Rishabh Pant accident: BCCI to shift cricketer to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for further treatment

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Rishabh Pant | Photo: Twitter
Star India cricketer Rishabh Pant's will be shifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital further treatment as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) release said on Wendesday. The BCCI will take care of Pant's further treatment and board secretary Jay Shah himself will keep a close eye on it.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India have made all the necessary arrangements to shift India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant to Mumbai. Rishabh, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun following a car accident on 30th December, will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance," a statement released by the Indian board said.  

"He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," the statement added.

"The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period."

