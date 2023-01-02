'Please avoid visiting him': Family left concerned over flurry of visitors to meet injured Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant’s family has urged people to avoid lining up at hospital to meet the injured cricketer.

Pant is currently undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Dehradun after being involved in a car accident in the wee hours of Friday.

“It is important that Rishabh gets sufficient time to rest, not just physically but mentally too. He is still in pain due to the injuries sustained in the accident. He has to speak to visitors, which drains his energy that should be preserved for faster recovery. People planning to visit him should avoid it for now and let him rest,” a medical team member who is taking care of Pant, was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

“There is no mechanism in place to filter visitors for Pant,” said another staff member from the administrative wing of the hospital.

Meanwhile, Pant was shifted to private suite from ICU due to high risk of infection, says DDCA Director Shyam Sharma

"He's fine right now and has been shifted to a private suite from the ICU. There are chances of an infection and that can catch up more, which is why he has been shifted to a private suite," Sharma told IANS.

As per an official statement from the BCCI on Friday afternoon, Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back after the car accident.

Later in the evening, a medical bulletin said the results of Pant's MRI of the brain and spine came out as normal. It added that Pant also underwent plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions.

Asked about the status of Pant's right knee and ankle injuries, Sharma said, "As far as injuries to knee ligament and ankle are concerned, when the pain will reduce, then the BCCI will take a call on it. The team of doctors by the BCCI will decide (further course of treatment)."

Sharma also requested people to not come to the hospital to visit Pant as there are high chances of getting an infection. "When I went to meet him for the first time on Saturday, we were told that the visitors should not come as there are high chances of getting an infection,” Sharma said.

"His family is there, which is fine, as well as players who are coming to meet him. Yesterday, many high-ranking people came to meet him, but it is not helping anyone. I myself was there for just five minutes and then came out.

"Just pray for him and his recovery. Don't come to visit him. It is not for the players though; they can come and motivate him. The more his friends come, the better it is for him."