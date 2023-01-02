'Can easily afford a driver...': Kapil Dev on Rishabh Pant's accident

India’s World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has reacted to the news of Rishabh Pant’s accident and said it is a learning experience for the cricketer.

Pant met with an accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal in the wee hours of Friday.

Pant, who was alone in the car, suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. Images from the accident showed the car in a gutted state.

Kapil Dev recalled an old accident of himself, as he revealed his brother didn't allow him to drive alone afterwards.

Speaking to ABP News, Kapil said, "This is a learning. When I was still an up-and-coming cricketer, I faced a motorcycle accident. From that day onwards, my brother didn't even let me touch the motorbike. I'm just thankful to god that Rishabh Pant is safe."

He added: "Yes, you have a good-looking car with great speeds but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver, you don't have to drive it alone. I understand that one has hobbies or even passion for such things, it's natural to have it at his age, but you also have responsibilities. Only you can take care of yourself. You have to decide things for yourself."

Meanwhile, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma revealed that Pant has been shifted to a private ward and is recovering well.

"Due to fear of infection, we have told his family and hospital administration to shift him to a private suite. He is doing better and will recover soon," said Sharma to ANI.

Sharma on Saturday flagged concerns over visitors flocking to the hospital to catch a glimpse of the cricketer, Rishabh Pant, who is under treatment.

"Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection. There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant," Sharma told ANI over the phone.