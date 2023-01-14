e-Paper Get App
Rishabh Pant Health Update: India wicketekeper likely to miss ODI World Cup and majority of 2023, claims report

Rishabh Pant will most likely miss the ODI World Cup in India later this year, apart from the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Rishabh Pant had suffered injuries after an accident early friday. | File
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is likely to be out of action for the major part of this year after tearing three key ligaments on his knee in the car accident on New Year's Day.

This means that he will most likely miss the ODI World Cup later this year apart from the Indian Premier League.

ESPNcricinfo claims to have access to the medical report given to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in which it is mentioned that Pant torn all three ligaments on his knee which are crucial for movement and stability.

Pant has already had two of the ligaments - PCL & MCL - replaced through surgery but needs to get his ACL operated as well. But the doctors will need six weeks before they can operate on Pant's ACL, according to the report.

Pant is currently undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after being airlifted from the Max Hospital in Dehradun where he was admitted right after the accident on January 1.

Rishabh Pant Stands on his Feet

Pant meanwhile, stood on his feet for the first time post surgery, according to a report in Insidesport. According to the doctors, Rishabh Pant will need a minimum of 6 months to recover completely.

Pant out of IPL 2023

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently informed that Rishabh Pant will miss the IPL 2023 due to his injuries in the accident.

Ganguly, who was appointed the Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, told reporters that DC are on the lookout for the new captain for IPL 2023 due to Pant's unavailability.

