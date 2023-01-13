Rishabh Pant Health Update: Cricketer shows signs of remarkable victory, stands on his feet for the first time post-surgery, says report

Injured wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant who was admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital following an accident in which his car ended up in flames, has shown good signs of recovery. According to Insidesport, Pant stood on his feet for the first time post surgery even though it was only for a few seconds. According to the doctors, Rishabh Pant will need a minimum of 4-6 months to recover completely. This means that the fans will have to wait for the most part of the year to see the cricketer back in action on the field.

Pant out of IPL

Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, starting in April this year. Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who was appointed Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, confirmed that Pant will be unavailable for IPL 2023 and DC is in hunt for a new skipper for the upcoming season.

“Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. I am in connection with DC. It will be a great IPL. We will do well. Rishabh Pant’s Injury will affect DC,” Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata.