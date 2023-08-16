Rishabh Pant Is Back! Fans Can't Keep Calm As India Star Plays First Cricket Match Since Car Crash (WATCH)

Good news is in store for Indian cricket fans as Rishabh Pant returned to the cricket field after more than seven months as he was seen batting in a practice match at JSW Vijaynagar.

A video of Pant going out to bat went viral on social media on Wednesday. Pant played the match on August 15.

The video shows Pant playing a few shots in full flow without any visible signs of discomfort.

Pant has been trying to regain his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru along with his India teammates KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who are trying to get fit in time for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Rishabh Pant recovering faster than expected

Pant's recovery has been faster than expected after his horrific car crash on New Year's day.

He crashed his car at high speed on the Delhi-Dehradun highway after which he underwent several surgeries in Mumbai before starting his recovery.

Pant, who has been recuperating at the NCA, visited a sporting facility near Bengaluru to take part in the Independence Day celebrations organised by the JSW Foundation.

During the function, Pant exhorted people to keep enjoying sports.

"Once you keep growing older, you stop loving the game. One of the reasons is that there is a lot of pressure; you want to excel in life and do this and that.



"But enjoyment nahi miss karna hein life mein, (Don't miss enjoyment in life)," Pant said in a video shared by Sangita Jindal, chairperson of JSW Foundation.

Pant plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL and the team is co-owned by the JSW group. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had issued a fitness update on Pant last month.

