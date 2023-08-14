Rishabh Pant Watches 'Live Cricket After Long Time' As Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul Bat In Practice Match

India's middle-order stalwarts, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, are steadily on the road to full recovery, determined to reclaim their spots in the national cricket squad after enduring prolonged periods on the sidelines due to injuries.

KL Rahul, who underwent a thigh surgery, and Shreyas Iyer, recovering from a lower-back stress fracture, demonstrated their commitment by engaging in rigorous practice during a simulated match in scorching Bengaluru conditions.

Training Regimen at National Cricket Academy

The National Cricket Academy (NCA) served as the backdrop for this intensive session, where Rishabh Pant, another key player on the comeback trail, also participated. Pant has been undergoing NCA training to mend injuries sustained in a car crash earlier in the year.

Rishabh Pant shared a glimpse of the practice game on his Instagram story, showcasing Shreyas Iyer's batting prowess. In the post, he also tagged KL Rahul, indicating their shared journey to regain match fitness.

Selecting for Rigorous 50-Over Cricket

The national selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, will scrutinize Rahul and Iyer's match readiness, specifically evaluating their capacity to endure the demands of 50-over cricket. This entails thorough match simulations to determine their ability to contribute consistently in the field.

For KL Rahul, the selectors are keen to assess his fitness for wicket-keeping duties across the 50-over format. Similarly, Shreyas Iyer must demonstrate his endurance to remain on the field throughout the entire game. Mere batting prowess might not suffice for securing a spot in the 15-member squad.

Simulated Gameplay

During the practice match, Iyer showcased his skills by elegantly driving a delivery from a fast bowler through the cover region, with KL Rahul observing from the non-striker's end. A local umpire was present to officiate the simulation.

Anticipation for Asia Cup Selection

While officials at the NCA remain tight-lipped about the players' current fitness status, the announcement of the Asia Cup team selection has been deferred. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel aims to grant Rahul and Iyer the optimal opportunity to regain peak fitness ahead of the continental tournament. The squad's unveiling is anticipated later this week in Mumbai.

The diligent efforts of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, evident in their intense training and commitment to recovery, underscore their determination to don the Indian colours once again on the international cricket stage.

