KL Rahul Expected To Be Ruled Out Of Asia Cup Due To Injury; Shreyas Iyer's Status Unknown: Report

With the Asia Cup 2023 rapidly approaching, teams are preparing for the prestigious continental tournament. For India, this event holds particular significance, as the country is set to host the ODI World Cup 2023 later in October-November. However, as these competitions draw nearer, the Indian team is grappling with selection challenges due to injuries affecting several key players.

Big blow to Rahul's World Cup hopes

In the latest development concerning one such pivotal player, it appears that India may have to face the Asia Cup 2023 without the services of KL Rahul. The talented player from Karnataka is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a thigh surgery he underwent in May. According to Cricbuzz, the exact date of Rahul's return to the national squad remains uncertain, making it unlikely for him to recover in time for the Asia Cup.

Furthermore, the report indicates that the fitness status of middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer is also not fully known. Iyer recently underwent back surgery to address his injury, and his progress and availability for the upcoming tournament remain uncertain.

Samson likely to retain place

A consequence of KL Rahul's potential absence from the Asia Cup is that it opens up an opportunity for Sanju Samson to secure a place in the Indian team. Samson recently made a comeback to the national squad as he was included in the ODI squad for the West Indies tour.

Since Rishabh Pant is still in the process of recovering from his injuries sustained in an accident, India may consider retaining Samson alongside Ishan Kishan for the upcoming 50-over tournament, if Rahul fails to regain fitness in time.

Following a two-match Test series, India is scheduled to engage in a three-match ODI series against West Indies. These ODIs will not only serve as vital preparation for the 50-over World Cup but also as a stepping stone towards the Asia Cup. It is a crucial phase for the Indian team as they gear up for these major tournaments on the international cricket calendar.