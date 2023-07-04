 'Can't Wait To See You On The Field': Irfan Pathan Plays Table Tennis With Rishabh Pant (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Can't Wait To See You On The Field': Irfan Pathan Plays Table Tennis With Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

'Can't Wait To See You On The Field': Irfan Pathan Plays Table Tennis With Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

Irfan Pathan and Rishabh Pant engaged in a game of table tennis on Tuesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
Rishabh Pant and Irfan Pathan. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan posted a video of Rishabh Pant playing table tennis in his presence. The former Indian cricketer took to his official Instagram handle and posted a caption that he hopes to see the keeper-batter in action soon and that it's a pleasure to see him fit and fine.

Read Also
On This Day In 2022: Rishabh Pant Ransacks England's Bowling Attack At Edgbaston With His 111-ball...
article-image

In a video posted on the renowned social media platform, Pant could be seen playing a table tennis shot. The 38-year-old posted the caption, 'It Was good see you brother @rishabpant can’t wait to see you on the field. Pura video baad mein ;)."

'Can't Wait To See You On The Field': Irfan Pathan Plays Table Tennis With Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

Pant suffered a life-threatening car accident back on December 30th, 2022 near Roorkee, Uttrakhand and was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun. The accident took place in the early hours of December 30th and his car underwent enormous damage in the process. The youngster underwent multiple surgeries for his injuries and is currently under recovery. According to recent media reports, Pant's recovery is going faster than expected and has a glimmer of hope of playing in the 2023 World Cup.

Read Also
Rishabh Pant Changes Instagram Bio, Celebrates Second D.O.B; Here's Why?
article-image

Rishabh Pant's last game was against Bangladesh in December 2022:

Meanwhile, Pant's most recent game was against Bangladesh in December 2022 as he participated in the two-Test series. The 25-year-old played a key role in India's hard-fought series win. Pant has also been one of India's best Test batters and starred in the twin series victories Down Under.

Having made his Test debut in 2018, the Delhi-born keeper-batter has accumulated 2271 runs in 33 Tests at 43.67 with 5 tons. However, he is yet to realize his full potential in limited-overs internationals. The accident in December 2022 forced Pant to miss the Test series against Australia, IPL 2023, and the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

'Can't Wait To See You On The Field': Irfan Pathan Plays Table Tennis With Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

'Can't Wait To See You On The Field': Irfan Pathan Plays Table Tennis With Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

Emiliano Martinez In Kolkata: Argentina's World Cup-winning Goalkeeper Felicitated

Emiliano Martinez In Kolkata: Argentina's World Cup-winning Goalkeeper Felicitated

'First Competitive Game Back': Kane Williamson Shares Adorable Video Of Playing Cricket With His...

'First Competitive Game Back': Kane Williamson Shares Adorable Video Of Playing Cricket With His...

UP Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak, KP Maurya Goof Up Rashi Kanojiya's Picture In Congratulatory Tweets

UP Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak, KP Maurya Goof Up Rashi Kanojiya's Picture In Congratulatory Tweets

Ashes 2023: Body Blow For England As Ollie Pope Dislocates Shoulder, Set To Miss Remaining 3 Tests

Ashes 2023: Body Blow For England As Ollie Pope Dislocates Shoulder, Set To Miss Remaining 3 Tests