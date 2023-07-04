'Can't Wait To See You On The Field': Irfan Pathan Plays Table Tennis With Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

Rishabh Pant and Irfan Pathan. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan posted a video of Rishabh Pant playing table tennis in his presence. The former Indian cricketer took to his official Instagram handle and posted a caption that he hopes to see the keeper-batter in action soon and that it's a pleasure to see him fit and fine.

In a video posted on the renowned social media platform, Pant could be seen playing a table tennis shot. The 38-year-old posted the caption, 'It Was good see you brother @rishabpant can’t wait to see you on the field. Pura video baad mein ;)."

Pant suffered a life-threatening car accident back on December 30th, 2022 near Roorkee, Uttrakhand and was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun. The accident took place in the early hours of December 30th and his car underwent enormous damage in the process. The youngster underwent multiple surgeries for his injuries and is currently under recovery. According to recent media reports, Pant's recovery is going faster than expected and has a glimmer of hope of playing in the 2023 World Cup.

Rishabh Pant's last game was against Bangladesh in December 2022:

Meanwhile, Pant's most recent game was against Bangladesh in December 2022 as he participated in the two-Test series. The 25-year-old played a key role in India's hard-fought series win. Pant has also been one of India's best Test batters and starred in the twin series victories Down Under.

Having made his Test debut in 2018, the Delhi-born keeper-batter has accumulated 2271 runs in 33 Tests at 43.67 with 5 tons. However, he is yet to realize his full potential in limited-overs internationals. The accident in December 2022 forced Pant to miss the Test series against Australia, IPL 2023, and the World Test Championship (WTC) final.