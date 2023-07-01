On This Day In 2022: Rishabh Pant Ransacks England's Bowling Attack At Edgbaston With His 111-ball 146

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 01, 2023
Rishabh Pant smashed his half-century off 51 balls with a whip off Jack Leach after coming out to bat at 98-5
(Credits: Twitter)
Pant's 5th Test hundred came off 89 deliveries in the 58th over of the innings as he played a pull shot off Stuart Broad.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shortly after his hundred, Pant smashed Jack Leach for 201 runs in an over, including two sixes. In all, he clobbered 19 fours and 4 sixes in his knock.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pant's 89-ball hundred was also the fastest by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test cricket.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rishabh Pant put on 222 off only 239 deliveries and lifted India from 98-5 to 416.
(Credits: Twitter)
It was also his second Test hundred in England, having scored his first at The Oval in 2018.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rishabh Pant scored another brisk half-century in the second innings at Edgbaston.
(Credits: Twitter)
Set 378 for victory, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root made an easy work of it by gunning it down with 7 wickets to spare.
(Credits: Twitter)
The unbeaten stand of 269 between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow meant England had scaled their highest successful run-chase in Tests.
(Credits: Twitter)