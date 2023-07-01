Rishabh Pant Changes Instagram Bio, Celebrates Second D.O.B; Here's Why?

As part of a campaign to commemorate National Doctor's Day, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant took part in an initiative by Sun Pharam to honour and celebrate the remarkable contributions of doctors, who are our true-life heroes, as they provide a renewed lease on life for our loved ones and ourselves.

Rishabh Pant shared his personal #SecondBirthDate stories through his social media accounts. Pant referred to his Second D.O.B. as January 5th, 2023. The date symbolises the second chance at life that they have been given, thanks to the efforts of dedicated doctors.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the road to recovery

Pant was involved in a near fatal car crash in December last year. The wicketkeeper suffered multiple injuries when he crashed his Mercedes SUV. The accident took place in the early hours when Pant was driving to Roorkee. His car, which was severely damaged in the accident. The car burst into flames, and a bus driver and conductor rescued him. Pant claimed he had dosed off at the wheel, leading to the accident.

Pant was initially taken to a local hospital, Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, where he was treated for impact injuries before being moved to Dehradun. He was then airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment and surgery.

Pant is sure to miss the ODI World Cup in India later in October as he has been ruled out for the entire year. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.