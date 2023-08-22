Reporter Asks Ajit Agarkar, 'Any Plan For Harris Rauf & Shaheen Afridi?'; BCCI Chief Selector Gives Savage Reply

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar made quite an impression in his first major press conference as he announced the national men's team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 on Monday.

After naming a strong 17-man Indian squad, Agarkar took questions on several topics from the reporters present at the Taj Mahal hotel in New Delhi.

The mediapersons were keen to know the thought-process behind the squad selection and how Rohit Sharma's Team India can reclaim their seventh title in the ODI format of the tournament.

India vs Pakistan

India will open their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan and one of the questions asked by a reporter revolved around the matchup between the two sides.

India holds a 9-6 advantage over Pakistan in the head-to-head battles at the Asia Cup.

Agarkar was asked how the Indian batters are planning to deal with Pakistan's dangerous fast bowlers to which the former pacer gave a savage but quirky reply.

Reporter: "Any plans for Harris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi?"

Agarkar: "Virat Kohli will take care of them (laughs)".

Agarkar gives injury update on Rahul and Iyer

The chief selector's reply left everyone in splits, including captain Rohit Sharma, who himself was at his jovial best and gave some hilarious replies to the questions from the mediapersons.

Meanwhile, Agarkar also revealed that KL Rahul won't be available for the first few games of the tournament despite being named in the squad.

"Both are coming off long-term serious injuries. Shreyas has been declared completely fit. Rahul, not his original injury but there's a niggle, which is why Sanju (Samson) is travelling (as a reserve player).

"We'll get a report from the physio at some stage but we all expect him to be fit. If not at the start, by the second or third game, but he's on track. Shreyas has been passed fit, which is good news for us," Agarkar said.

