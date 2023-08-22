'Never Dreamed That I Would.....': Tilak Varma Ahead Of His Potential ODI Debut In 2023 Asia Cup (WATCH)

Tilak Varma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Tilak Varma was one of the 17 players picked by captain Rohit Sharma and senior selector Ajit Agarkar to the Indian team for the 2023 Asia Cup. If chosen, Tthe left-hander would be making his first ODI appearance during the Asia Cup. Varma has been recognized for his performance in T20 internationals, which has improved since he first showed promise playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL three years ago.

In seven matches since his T20I debut against the West Indies, he has managed 174 runs with a strike rate of 138.09 and an average of 34.80, with one half-century to his credit. Hence, the Team India selectors have now given him an opportunity to showcase his explosive nature of batting in ODIs too.

Speaking in a video uploaded by BCCI.tv, the 20-year-old admitted that he never thought of making his ODI and T20I debut the same year and is privileged to be doing so.

"I never dreamed that I would be debuting directly in the Asia Cup, and that too in the one-day side. I was always dreaming that I would be debuting for India in ODIs. But it is a big thing for me. And I always dreamed of this, like debuting for India in ODIs, that too, in like, a single year, I got my T20I debut and suddenly, in the next month, I'm just getting a call for the Asia Cup. So yeah, it is one of my dreams and I'm just preparing for it."

"Rohit bhaiya always backed me" - Tilak Varma

Tilak opened up on captain Rohit Sharma's role in his meteoric rise, stating that the veteran backed the youngster relentlessly throughout the IPL.

"Rohit bhaiya always backed me. When I was playing in the IPL also, he used to come near me. I was a bit nervous when I was in the IPL at the start, so he only himself came near me and talked about the game and said that always enjoy your game and always feel free. Whenever you want to talk, you can come any time for me or text me so I'll be there for you

