PSL 2023: Shaheen Afridi breaks Mohammad Harris's bat with lethal delivery, dismisses him next ball; Watch video

Pace bowling sensation Shaheen Afridi, a menace with the new ball, was at his lethal best during the Pakistan Super League match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday. Shaheen breathed fire with two rattling deliveries to Peshawar batsman Mohammad Haris. Shaheen, who opened the bowling for his team, broke Hari's bat on the very first ball of the match, leaving the batsman rattled and his willow in two pieces. He followed that up with a ripper of a yorker to dismiss him clean bowled and send the fans wild.

In his third over, Shaheen also dismissed Babar Azam, sending the star batsman back to the pavilion for a meager score of 7 runs. The left arm pacer went on to take a 5-wicket haul (5/40), as Lahore won the high-scoring game.

Lahore put up a mammoth score of 241 runs on the board, with Fakhar Zaman (96 off 45), Abdullah Shafique (75 off 41), and Sam Billings (47 off 23) scoring the bulk of the runs.

Peshawar got past the 200-mark, but the giant target proved too much as they consistently lost wickets to end up scoring 201 runs, losing by 40 runs.