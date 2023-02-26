PSL 2023: 8 security cameras, fibre cables & generator batteries worth 10 lakh PKR stolen from Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium

Eight security cameras that were mounted at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to monitor the Pakistan Super League (PSL) game were stolen ARY News reported.

Fiber cables for closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, as well as generator batteries valued at ten lakh, were stolen. Batteries of the generators installed for lighting in the Gaddafi Stadium were also stolen. The robbers who could not be apprehended can be seen escaping on the CCTV footage.

It is important to remember that the standoff over PSL security costs between the Punjab government and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues.

PCB took the decision to stand by its stance and refuse to pay the caretaker government Rs 250 million for the security costs that were disclosed to the authorities.

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja stated that the board would go bankrupt if it started to pay security costs.