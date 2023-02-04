Shaheen Shah Afridi disappointed with people sharing his wedding pictures online: 'Our privacy was hurt'

Shaheen Afridi who recently married Shahid Afridi's daughter was upset that pictures of his wedding were shared on social media.

Just after news broke out that the cricketer tied the knot with Ansha Afridi, pictures went viral on social media of the Nikah ceremony and the reception that followed thereafter.

Pictures of cricketers Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah Babar Azam and Shadab Khan posing with Shaheen and guests at the wedding were shared on social media.

Shaheen took to Twitter to post a few pictures of him and his bride, with his father in law Shahid Afridi and one with guests.

"AlhumduLillah, Almighty has been very kind and generous. May we always remain as a garment to each other. Thank you everyone for the well wishes and making our special day even better. Remember us in your special prayers."

Shaheen commented on his own Tweet with appeal to stop sharing pictures and to give him and his wife the privacy they asked for.

"It's very disappointing that despite many and repeated requests, our privacy was hurt and people kept on sharing it further without any guilt. I would like to humbly request everyone again to kindly coordinate with us and not try to spoil our memorable big day." Shaheen commented.

Shaheen will next be seen in action during the eight edition of the Pakistan Super League scheduled to begin on February 13. His team Lahore Qalandars are the defending champions.

Shaheen recently suffered a knee injury and has been in and out of the team since then. The left arm pacer missed the Asia Cup last year but made his return for the T20 World Cup in Australia late last year.

