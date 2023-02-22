Pak pacer Mohammad Amir’s wife takes a dig at Shaheen Afridi over on-field celebration

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir’s wife, Narjis Amir, took an indirect dig at star speedster, Shaheen Afridi, through a social media post recently.

Amir was criticised for his over-the-top celebrations by former cricketers and fans on social media.

Pakistan cricket great and Shaheen Afrid’s father in law, Shahid Afridi, had revealed that he had personally scolded Amir for his on-field behavior in the first two matches for Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League season eight.

“Whenever a player doesn't perform, or even if he does, I drop him a message or call him. Likewise, I messaged Amir yesterday. I talked to him respectfully, but I also scolded him. I told Amir, ‘what do you want?’ You have gained so much respect, you faced a blot on your reputation and from there, you made a return. You got a new life, in a way. What are you even trying to do?” Afridi said.

However, Narjis seems to believe that people are showing double standards as they are judging her husband’s celebrations and not criticising Shaheen for showing a similar sort of aggression.

Amir’s wife retweeted a picture, which shows both Amir and Shaheen celebrating a wicket, and wrote, ‘’This”.