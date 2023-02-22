e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPak pacer Mohammad Amir’s wife takes a dig at Shaheen Afridi over on-field celebration

Pak pacer Mohammad Amir’s wife takes a dig at Shaheen Afridi over on-field celebration

Amir was criticised for his over-the-top celebrations by former cricketers and fans on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir’s wife, Narjis Amir, took an indirect dig at star speedster, Shaheen Afridi, through a social media post recently.

Amir was criticised for his over-the-top celebrations by former cricketers and fans on social media.

Pakistan cricket great and Shaheen Afrid’s father in law, Shahid Afridi, had revealed that he had personally scolded Amir for his on-field behavior in the first two matches for Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League season eight.

“Whenever a player doesn't perform, or even if he does, I drop him a message or call him. Likewise, I messaged Amir yesterday. I talked to him respectfully, but I also scolded him. I told Amir, ‘what do you want?’ You have gained so much respect, you faced a blot on your reputation and from there, you made a return. You got a new life, in a way. What are you even trying to do?” Afridi said.

However, Narjis seems to believe that people are showing double standards as they are judging her husband’s celebrations and not criticising Shaheen for showing a similar sort of aggression.

Amir’s wife retweeted a picture, which shows both Amir and Shaheen celebrating a wicket, and wrote, ‘’This”.

Read Also
Shaheen Shah Afridi disappointed with people sharing his wedding pictures online: 'Our privacy was...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Pak pacer Mohammad Amir’s wife takes a dig at Shaheen Afridi over on-field celebration

Pak pacer Mohammad Amir’s wife takes a dig at Shaheen Afridi over on-field celebration

Harbhajan Singh backs underfire KL Rahul: 'He hasn't done any crime'

Harbhajan Singh backs underfire KL Rahul: 'He hasn't done any crime'

Australia batting coach reveals Steve Smith's outburst after his dismissal in 2nd Test v India: 'He...

Australia batting coach reveals Steve Smith's outburst after his dismissal in 2nd Test v India: 'He...

WATCH: Pakistan concede 5 penalty runs against England in T20 World Cup encounter

WATCH: Pakistan concede 5 penalty runs against England in T20 World Cup encounter

Chess Pro League: Vidit Gujrathi hands Magnus Carlsen 1st loss of the event, registers biggest win...

Chess Pro League: Vidit Gujrathi hands Magnus Carlsen 1st loss of the event, registers biggest win...