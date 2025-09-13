Prominent English Cricket Figure Under Police Investigation For Alleged Drink-Spiking And Sexual Assault: Reports

Representative Image | Image: Canva

A well-known figure in English cricket is currently under investigation following serious allegations of drink-spiking and sexual assault. According to reports, the Metropolitan Police are conducting inquiries after two women claimed they were spiked during an incident at a pub in south-west London. One of the women also alleged that she was sexually assaulted.

The incident is believed to have occurred on May 22, 2025, in the Fulham area. Police confirmed that a man in his 40s, who has not been publicly named, was interviewed under caution in June. While no arrests have been made at this stage, investigations are still ongoing. “Two women are believed to have been spiked, with one also allegedly sexually assaulted. A man in his 40s was interviewed under caution on Thursday, June 5. Enquiries remain ongoing,” the police said in an official statement.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has not yet issued a public comment regarding the investigation. The allegations come at a time when the cricketing establishment in England is under increasing scrutiny for how it handles issues of off-field misconduct and inappropriate behavior.

As the case develops, there is growing concern about the broader implications for the sport’s image and the need for accountability, especially when allegations involve prominent figures. The cricketing community now awaits further updates from both law enforcement and the ECB as the investigation unfolds.