'People will drive it away like they did the British': Mahavir Phogat warns centre over wrestlers protest

Amidst the ongoing protests by wrestlers against federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former wrestler and Dronacharya Awardee Mahavir Phogat made a bold statement, drawing a parallel between the people of the country and their fight for independence against the British. Phogat expressed confidence that the current government would be ousted, just as the British were, by the collective will of the people.

Public wont accept lack of action

“The condition of the daughters cannot be seen. The people of the country will drive away the government like they did the British,” Mahavir Phogat said. He was speaking at his village, Balali, in Haryana.

In reference to the wrestlers' protests against federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former wrestler and Dronacharya Awardee Mahavir Phogat spoke about the support they have received from farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and other farmers' leaders. Phogat expressed gratitude for the understanding shown by the farmer leaders towards the wrestlers' sentiments and confidently stated that this support would lead to a nationwide movement of great magnitude.

Movement will soon get bigger

Phogat further emphasised that this movement would encompass various segments of society, ranging from village panchayats to khaps (traditional social institutions) and other farmer and social organisations. The unity and collective strength of the entire country will be witnessed in this decisive movement.

“I made my daughters worthy of medals by risking everything. Today their condition cannot be seen. Sadly, the players had to take the decision to throw their medals into the Ganga. Farmer leaders understood their sentiments and now the whole country will unite in such a way that the government will have to bow down. If the government does not take initiative in this matter, then the people of the country will drive it away like they did the British,” Mahavir Phogat said.