Maharashtra: BJP MP Pritam Munde backs protesting wrestlers

BJP MP Dr Pritam Munde | Twitter

BJP MP from Beed, Dr Pritam Munde, has expressed her support for the wrestlers' agitation, emphasising the need for prompt consideration of women's complaints. She becomes the first BJP MP to openly extend support to the protesting wrestlers.

Women wrestlers should be taken seriously: Pritam Munde

While interacting with the media in Beed on Wednesday, Dr Pritam emphasised the importance of taking women's complaints seriously. She stated, "Whenever a woman makes a complaint as serious as this, it should be taken into consideration. The authorities concerned should thoroughly investigate the matter."

When queried about the party's stance on the matter, Dr Pritam, stating, "I believe that any action should only be taken after a thorough investigation. However, it is crucial not to disregard the complaints. If women wrestlers are raising a significant issue, it should be promptly considered."

Dr Pritam further emphasised that neglecting the complaints would not align with the principles of democracy. She stated, "It is essential for the government to address these complaints. As a woman, I strongly believe that the government should take them seriously."

Dr Pritam, who entered the Lok Sabha following the demise of her father, BJP leader Gopinath Munde in 2014, is currently serving her second term as a BJP Member of Parliament.

Amidst the prevailing speculations regarding the timing and potential political repercussions of Dr. Pritam's statement, the recent remarks made by her elder sister, Pankaja, a former state minister and BJP national secretary, have also stirred significant interest in the realm of state politics.

I belong to BJP, BJP not my party: Pankaja Munde

Meanwhile, during a convention organised by the Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP) in Delhi on Wednesday, Pankaja Munde stated, "People say that BJP is my party. But, I belong to the BJP. The BJP doesn’t belong to me."

In her speech, she also mentioned, "If we don’t get anything, I’ll go to work in the sugarcane fields and Mahadeo Jankar will take his sheep to graze." She referred to RSP as her brother's party, emphasizing that if she had a disagreement with her father, she would turn to her brother's support.

RSP, which was a part of the NDA between 2014 and 2019, recently expressed its desire for four Lok Sabha seats if the BJP intends to maintain their alliance within the NDA.

MVA's open offer to Pankaja

Sanjay Raut, the spokesperson for Shiv Sena (UBT), promptly responded to Pankaja Munde's statement. He remarked, "She means she is in the BJP, but the BJP doesn't consider her as their own." Raut also expressed the Shiv Sena's enduring support for the Munde family due to Gopinath Munde's role in forging the BJP-Sena alliance and reshaping Maharashtra's political landscape. He advised Pankaja to make bold decisions.

NCP leaders indicated that they would welcome Pankaja Munde if she chooses to join their party.

Meanwhile, the BJP countered the criticism by stating that Pankaja's statement had been distorted. State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule mentioned that he had carefully listened to her entire speech and found nothing inappropriate. He asserted that Pankaja is a BJP leader, and her statements are frequently misconstrued.