Wrestlers vs WFI: Delhi Police take abrupt u-turn on probe against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, refutes reports of paucity of evidence

The Delhi Police on Wednesday took an abrupt u-turn on the sexual harassment probe against Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by initially saying that they have not found sufficient evidence to prove the allegations and arrest Singh and then clarifying that the matter is under consideration and the status report of the investigation will be submitted to court.

The Delhi Police deleted its initial tweet and the public relations officer also removed the message she had shared in the official WhatsApp group for reporters. As the news came out in the media, the Delhi Police also took to Twitter to say: "It is clarified that this news is "wrong" and the investigation into this sensitive case is under progress with all sensitivity."

Amid the Delhi Police flip-flop, Brij Bhushan, the embattled chief of the WFI and a BJP Member of Parliament, issued a defiant statement, once again refuting all charges. "If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the court, and I am ready to accept any punishment," he said.

The ongoing battle between the WFI chief and the country's top grapplers is now turning into a face-off between Ayodhya seers and khap leaders of western Uttar Pradesh. The khaps of Haryana and farmer outfits of western Uttar Pradesh led by Rakesh Tikait have extended their support to the wrestlers. Likewise, the seers have decided to throw their weight behind Brij Bhushan and make his 'Jan Chetna Maha Rally' at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya a mega-show on June 5.

It is understood that the all-powerful Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth led by Mahant Kamal Nayan Das and the Lakshman Qila faction led by Mahant Maithili Raman Sharan have set aside their differences to present a united front in solidarity with the WFI chief. Meanwhile, the VHP cadre is also mobilising support for Brij Bhushan's June 5 rally.

Farmer leader Naresh Tikait, meanwhile, has said a 'mahapanchayat' will be held in Muzaffarnagar's Soram village on Thursday to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers.

The Congress has questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra and the BJP government over the 5-day ultimatum given by the wrestlers who were dissuaded on Tuesday from consigning their sports medals in the Ganga.