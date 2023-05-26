POCSO accused, WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh claims act being misused, says, 'Will force the govt to change the law'

Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh |

Brij Bhushan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), who is currently facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has alleged that the law is being extensively misused. Speaking at a meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, he expressed his determination to force the government to change the law, while discussing preparations for a seers' rally scheduled for June 5 in Ayodhya.

Serious allegations against the WFI President

Brij Bhushan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Kaiserganj, has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, including a minor. Prominent wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia have been staging protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since April 23, demanding his arrest.

Claims of misuse and a call for change

The Kaiserganj MP stated that the POCSO Act is being misused not only against children but also against the elderly and seers. He argued that even officials are not immune to such misuse. Brij Bhushan Singh further emphasized that, under the leadership of seers, they will exert pressure on the government to revise the POCSO law, as reported by PTI.

Legal action against the WFI President

Two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered by the Delhi Police against the WFI chief. The first FIR pertains to the sexual harassment allegations made by a minor wrestler, leading to charges under the POCSO Act. The second FIR is related to the charge of outraging modesty.

Upcoming Ayodhya rally and denial of allegations

Brij Bhushan Singh asserted that the Ayodhya rally on June 5 would see the participation of 11 lakh seers. He continued to deny all allegations made against him, maintaining his innocence. He criticized the Congress government for introducing the POCSO Act without thoroughly examining its various aspects.

Suspension of WFI activities during investigation

In response to the sexual harassment allegations against the WFI president, the Ministry of Sports has suspended all activities of the wrestling federation until the investigation is completed. This action reflects the seriousness with which the government is addressing the issue and prioritizing the well-being and safety of the athletes involved.