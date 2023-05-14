PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023: Prabhsimran, Brar fashion Punjab Kings' 31-run win to knock out Delhi Capitals

BCCI/IPL

Prabhsimran Singh's magnificent maiden IPL hundred was well complemented by Harpreet Brar's four wicket haul as Punjab Kings on Saturday kept their slim play-off hopes alive with a comprehensive 31-run win over Delhi Capitals, who were knocked out of contention in the process.

If Prabhsimran showed tremendous resolve during his 65-ball 103 to single-handedly power PBKS to 167 for 7, Brar (4/30) and Rahul Chahar (2/16) then spun a web to strangle Delhi's chase as the home side managed just 135 for 8, despite a sizzling 27-ball 54 by skipper David Warner.

PBKS well-placed to qualify for playoffs

The win took Punjab to 12 points from 12 games, just outside the top four but they will need to win the next two matches as well to keep hopes of a playoff, while it was the end of the road for Delhi.

Earlier, while none of his batting colleagues could cross 20 runs on a sluggish pitch, Prabhsimran's perseverance paid off as he lifted Punjab from 46 for 3 to a competitive total.

Warner and Phil Salt provided a flying start to Delhi's chase but the spin duo of Brar and Chahar triggered a collapse with the hosts inexplicably losing six wickets for just 19 runs to slip from 69 for no loss to 88 for 6 in 10.1 overs.

Punjab spinners derail DC's chase

Brar and Chahar were rewarded for bowling full and straight as wickets tumbled like nine pines at the Arun Jaitley stadium.

If Brar saw the back of Warner, Phil Salt (21), Rilee Rossouw (5), Manish Pandey (0), Chahar picked up wickets of Mitchell Marsh (3) and Axar Patel (1) in their quota of four overs.

With 66 needed off 36 balls, Aman Khan (16) and Praveen Dubey (16) tried their hands before becoming the victims of Nathan Ellis (2/21) as DC slumped to their eighth loss in 12 games to stay at the bottom with eight points.

Prabhsimran hits maiden IPL hundred

Earlier, Prabhsimran looked well in control as 10 of his hits reached the ropes, while six crossed over it during his 65-ball 103, only his second T20 hundred and first in IPL.

The 22-year-old paced his innings well, scoring 27 from his first 30 balls before exploding to amass his next 76 runs from 35 balls.