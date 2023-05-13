IPL 2023: Prerak Mankad and Nicholas Pooran propel LSG to number three in points table with a seven-wicket over SRH

Prerak Mankad and Nicholas Pooran. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Lucknow Super Giants have moved closer to a playoff spot in IPL 2023 after gunning down the SunRisers Hyderabad in a power-packed contest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Nicholas Pooran's explosive 13-ball 44 was among the catalysts of the victory, catapulting the Super Giants to third position in the points table.

Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad drive SunRisers Hyderabad to 182:

After Sunrisers captain Aiden Markram elected to bat first, both sides kept throwing punches at one another back and forth. The Super Giants seemed to be edging ahead when Krunal Pandya nipped out Markram and Glenn Phillips in consecutive deliveries. However, Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad weathered the storm to add an invaluable 58 off 40 balls, with the latter staying unbeaten at 37 off 25 balls.

Prerak Mankad and Marcus Stoinis revive the Super Giants' chances:

Chasing a stiff 183, leg-spinner Mayank Markande landed a decisive blow by dismissing Quinton de Kock in the ninth over for 29. Earlier, Glenn Phillips removed Kyle Mayers in the fourth over, thanks to an outstanding catch from Markram. However, Prerak Mankad kept the tourists afloat by reaching his fifty off 35 balls in the 15th over. Stoinis, the reputed power-hitter among the two, started exploding in the same over by hitting a six.

Nicholas Pooran finishes off SunRisers Hyderabad:

Markram then brought Abhishek Sharma to nip Stoinis out; however, the Australian all-rounder hit back with consecutive sixes. The left-hander got the better of him in the very next delivery, as Stoinis mistimed one to long-off.

Enter Pooran: The West Indian had virtually closed the game out for the Super Giants in the same over with three massive hits in the next three deliveries to take 31 off six balls. With 38 needed off the final four, the tourists achieved it comfortably and won by seven wickets with four balls to spare.