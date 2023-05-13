 WATCH: Fans throw things at LSG dugout, chant 'Kohli...Kohli' after controversial no-ball reversal
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Fans throw things at LSG dugout, chant 'Kohli...Kohli' after controversial no-ball reversal

WATCH: Fans throw things at LSG dugout, chant 'Kohli...Kohli' after controversial no-ball reversal

The incident occured in the 19th over of SRH's innings when Heinrich Klaasen was on strike against Avesh Khan, who bowled a waist-high full-toss.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 05:33 PM IST
article-image

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants saw a disruption from the fans as someone threw something at the latter team's dugout over a controversial call from the third umpire at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

The incident occured in the 19th over of SRH's innings when Heinrich Klaasen was on strike against Avesh Khan, who bowled a waist-high full-toss.

The on-field umpire signalled a no-ball but the decision was referred upstairs by LSG captain Krunal Pandya and Avesh.

The third umpire, after looking at multiple replays, decided to reverse the decision and call it a fair delivery despite ball tracking showing otherwise.

Unhappy with the decision, someone from the stands threw something at the LSG dugout. Play was halted for a few minutes as umpires came up to check what happened.

Read Also
SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Lucknow lose Mayers, de Kock early in 183 chase
article-image

LSG coach Andy Flower, mentor Gautam Gambhir and Klaasen were seen having animated chats with the umpires.

Fans also started chanting "Kohli, Kohli" behind LSG's dugout to tease Gautam Gambhir, who had an altercation with the Royal Challengers Bangalore batter when they played Lucknow earlier in the tournament.

Read Also
'Seen 10 million balls in my life never seen that before': Tom Moody gushes in praise for Suryakumar...
article-image

SRH post 182/6 vs LSG in Hyderabad

Play resumed after a while and the home eventually completed their innings, posting 182 for 6 in 20 overs after SRH skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat first at Uppal.

Klaasen top-scored with 47 off 29 balls while Anmolpreet Singh (38), Abdul Samad (37 not out) and Markram (28) also made useful contributions.

For the Super Giants, captain Krunal (2/24) was the pick of the bowlers while Amit Mishra (1/40), Yash Thakur (1/28), Avesh (1/30) and Yudhvir Singh Charak (1/24) also chipped in with a wicket each.

Read Also
'Have to give full marks to Samad': SRH batting coach Hemang Badani hails the youngster for his...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Earlier, it used to be 'Sachin, Sachin', and then 'Malinga, Malinga' - Harbhajan Singh on...

'Earlier, it used to be 'Sachin, Sachin', and then 'Malinga, Malinga' - Harbhajan Singh on...

'Disappointed with the crowd': Heinrich Klaasen on fans throwing things at LSG dugout

'Disappointed with the crowd': Heinrich Klaasen on fans throwing things at LSG dugout

WATCH: Fans throw things at LSG dugout, chant 'Kohli...Kohli' after controversial no-ball reversal

WATCH: Fans throw things at LSG dugout, chant 'Kohli...Kohli' after controversial no-ball reversal

From Morkel brothers to Pandya brothers: Siblings who have played in IPL

From Morkel brothers to Pandya brothers: Siblings who have played in IPL

Grant Bradburn signs two-year contract with Pakistan Men's team as head coach

Grant Bradburn signs two-year contract with Pakistan Men's team as head coach