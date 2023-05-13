WATCH: Fans throw things at LSG dugout, chant 'Kohli...Kohli' after controversial no-ball reversal

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants saw a disruption from the fans as someone threw something at the latter team's dugout over a controversial call from the third umpire at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

The incident occured in the 19th over of SRH's innings when Heinrich Klaasen was on strike against Avesh Khan, who bowled a waist-high full-toss.

The on-field umpire signalled a no-ball but the decision was referred upstairs by LSG captain Krunal Pandya and Avesh.

The third umpire, after looking at multiple replays, decided to reverse the decision and call it a fair delivery despite ball tracking showing otherwise.

Unhappy with the decision, someone from the stands threw something at the LSG dugout. Play was halted for a few minutes as umpires came up to check what happened.

LSG coach Andy Flower, mentor Gautam Gambhir and Klaasen were seen having animated chats with the umpires.

Fans also started chanting "Kohli, Kohli" behind LSG's dugout to tease Gautam Gambhir, who had an altercation with the Royal Challengers Bangalore batter when they played Lucknow earlier in the tournament.

SRH post 182/6 vs LSG in Hyderabad

Play resumed after a while and the home eventually completed their innings, posting 182 for 6 in 20 overs after SRH skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat first at Uppal.

Klaasen top-scored with 47 off 29 balls while Anmolpreet Singh (38), Abdul Samad (37 not out) and Markram (28) also made useful contributions.

For the Super Giants, captain Krunal (2/24) was the pick of the bowlers while Amit Mishra (1/40), Yash Thakur (1/28), Avesh (1/30) and Yudhvir Singh Charak (1/24) also chipped in with a wicket each.