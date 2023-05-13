SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Abhishek Sharma departs, Yudhvir Singh deals first blow

13 May 2023 03:30 PM IST
LSG impact subs: Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria.
SRH impact subs: Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marco Jansen.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya(c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to bat
Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog for the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants
