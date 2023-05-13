 SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Abhishek Sharma departs, Yudhvir Singh deals first blow
SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Abhishek Sharma departs, Yudhvir Singh deals first blow
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
13 May 2023 03:30 PM IST

LSG impact subs: Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria.

13 May 2023 03:30 PM IST

SRH impact subs: Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marco Jansen.

13 May 2023 03:30 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya(c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan

13 May 2023 03:30 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

13 May 2023 03:30 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to bat

13 May 2023 03:30 PM IST

Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog for the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants 

