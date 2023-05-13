'Disappointed with the crowd': Heinrich Klaasen on fans throwing things at LSG dugout

Heinrich Klaasen batted well. | (Credits: Twitter)

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen expressed his disappointment at the crowd throwing foreign objects at the ground during their IPL 2023 contest against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The South African revealed that the saga dented their momentum considerably.

Third umpire's contentious call sparks controversy:

The infamous moment occurred during the 19th over of SRH's innings when Klaasen was on strike against Avesh Khan. Khan's waist-high full-toss prompted the umpire to signal a no-ball, but LSG skipper Krunal Pandya disagreed with the call and sent it upstairs. After looking at multiple replays, the third umpire reversed the decision and deemed it a fair delivery.

It triggered a hostile behaviour from the crowd and play had to be halted for a few minutes as the umpires came and checked what transpired. LSG coach Andy Flower and assistant coach Gautam Gambhir were seen chatting animatedly. The fans also started 'Virat Kohli' chants to tease Gambhir about the spat he had during their game with the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Ekana.

During the innings break, Klaasen said:

"Disappointed with the crowd. That's not what you want from a crowd. It broke a lot of momentum. Hopefully the umpires stay consistent. Not great umpiring."

Heinrich Klaasen top-scores as SRH set LSG 183 to win:

Nevertheless, Klaasen continued his impressive run in IPL 2023 as he top-scored for the SunRisers with a 29-ball 47, laced with three fours and as many sixes. The right-hander shared a crucial 58-run stand with Abdul Samad to lift their side from a tricky position.

The ongoing game looms as a must-win game for both sides as they are languishing in the bottom half of the table. With only four wins in ten completed games, the Orange Brigade have no option but to win. Super Giants, meanwhile, will significantly increase their chances of reaching the playoffs should they emerge victorious.